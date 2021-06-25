Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Aid group MSF 'horrified' as colleagues murdered in Ethiopia

wcn247.com
 15 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The medical charity Doctors Without Borders says it is “horrified by the brutal murder” of three colleagues in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the latest attack on humanitarian workers helping civilians in the deadly conflict there. A statement by the aid group also known its French acronym MSF says two Ethiopian colleagues and one from Spain were found dead on Friday, a day after colleagues lost contact with them while they were traveling. The statement says their lifeless bodies were found a few meters from their empty vehicle. A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msf#Doctors Without Borders#Kenya#Charity#Msf#Ap#French#Ethiopian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Spain
Place
Africa
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
AfricaVoice of America

Fighting Abates in Ethiopia’s Tigray; Getting Aid to Region Still a Challenge

The International Rescue Committee said Thursday that a bridge that provides one of the main supply routes into Ethiopia’s Tigray region has been destroyed. “Tekeze Bridge — one of the main supply routes into Tigray, Ethiopia — has been destroyed,” the IRC said in a tweet. “This means aid efforts will be even more severely hampered amid the ongoing conflict. The IRC continues to call for unfettered humanitarian access to the region.”
AfricaTexarkana Gazette

Bridge key to delivering aid to Ethiopia's Tigray destroyed

NAIROBI, Kenya — A bridge that's crucial to delivering desperately needed food to much of Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region has been destroyed, aid groups said Thursday as Tigray fighters were said to be approaching other combatants occupying large areas nearby. The destruction of the bridge over the Tekeze River "means...
Africawincountry.com

Ethiopia denies blocking aid to Tigray as WFP resumes operations

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The Ethiopian government on Friday denied blocking humanitarian aid to its northern Tigray region and said it was doing all it could to rebuild infrastructure amid accusations it is using hunger as a weapon. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the former rulers of the region...
Public SafetyVoice of America

3 Aid Workers Killed in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Friday that three of its aid workers have been found dead near their vehicle in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region. “No words can truly convey all our sadness, shock and outrage against this horrific attack,” the medical charity said in a statement. “Nor can words soothe the loss and suffering of their families and loved ones, to whom we relay our deepest sympathy and condolences.” MSF said it lost contact with the staffers Thursday, and Friday morning their vehicle was found empty, and their bodies were found a few meters from it.
Africanorthwestgeorgianews.com

UN says humanitarian crisis in Tigray region of Ethiopia improving as more aid gets in

In Ethiopia's strife-torn northern Tigray region hundreds of thousands of people remain at risk of starvation, but the humanitarian situation is easing, the United Nations said Tuesday. "Our humanitarian colleagues are telling us that humanitarian access within Tigray has improved, with large areas now accessible," said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric...
AdvocacyMSF USA

Ethiopia: MSF demands investigation into killing of three staff members in Tigray

NEW YORK/BARCELONA, JULY 7, 2021—Following the brutal murders of three of its staff in the Ethiopian region of Tigray on June 24, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is demanding that local parties to the conflict carry out an immediate investigation into the killings. Without assurances that MSF’s medical work can be carried out safely, the international medical humanitarian organization has suspended its activities in Abi Adi, Adigrat, and Axum in central and eastern Tigray, but will continue to provide assistance to people in other areas of Tigray.
AfricaTimes Daily

UN says Ethiopia's PM vows 'immediate' aid access to Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has promised “immediate access” for humanitarian groups to Tigray, the United Nations said on Friday, after the United States and the European Union compared the Ethiopian government's current treatment of the embattled region to a “siege.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Ethiopian PM says massive dam inflicts no 'significant harm'

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia's prime minister on Friday sought to reassure Egypt and Sudan that the filling of his country's massive new dam on the Nile River "will not inflict any significant harm" on the two nations that are seeking international help to resolve a dispute over the dam's operations.
AfricaUN News Centre

Secretary-General welcomes Ethiopia’s pledge to allow humanitarian access to Tigray

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed Ethiopia’s commitment to ensuring aid workers can access the war-ravaged Tigray region, his Spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. The development comes a day after Mr. Guterres and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed discussed the extremely concerning humanitarian situation in the northern province.
PoliticsVoice of America

Egypt, Sudan Seek UN Help to Resolve Mega Dam Dispute with Ethiopia

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Sudan appealed to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday to intervene in their dispute with Ethiopia over the operation of a mega dam on the Nile River. “We come here in search for a viable path towards a peaceful, amicable and negotiated solution, and...
AfricaInternational Business Times

South Sudan's Bloody First 10 Years

As South Sudan marks 10 years of independence on July 9, we look back at the world's youngest country's bloody first decade, marred by a civil war that claimed 380,000 lives. On July 9, South Sudan proclaims itself independent from Sudan following six years of autonomy and two decades of war.
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Salva Kiir: The Man Who Led South Sudan To Independence Then War

A towering guerrilla commander turned president, Salva Kiir led South Sudan to independence a decade ago before shattering its peoples' dreams and dragging them back into a brutal civil war. His political rivalry with vice president Riek Machar triggered a civil war in late 2013 that was characterised by ethnic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy