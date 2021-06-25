Aid group MSF 'horrified' as colleagues murdered in Ethiopia

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Friday that three of its aid workers have been found dead near their vehicle in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region. “No words can truly convey all our sadness, shock and outrage against this horrific attack,” the medical charity said in a statement. “Nor can words soothe the loss and suffering of their families and loved ones, to whom we relay our deepest sympathy and condolences.” MSF said it lost contact with the staffers Thursday, and Friday morning their vehicle was found empty, and their bodies were found a few meters from it.