Lafayette String Orchestra Plans Patriotic Concert

By Ian Auzenne
Classic Rock 105.1
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you enjoy the sounds of violins, cellos, and other stringed instruments, we have an event for you. The Lafayette Community String Orchestra will host its next concert on July 22 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lafayette. The orchestra will perform a series of patriotic songs--some of them with a country-and-western flair. The event is open to all ages and is free to attend.

classicrock1051.com
