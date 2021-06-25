Lafayette String Orchestra Plans Patriotic Concert

Join us for “The Fourth at Four” when Bryan Kirk offers a patriotic-themed organ concert Sunday, July 4 at 4 pm, in person only. The All-American program will include: America the Beautiful, My Country ‘Tis of Thee, the Star-Spangled Banner, God Bless America, Stars and Stripes Forever, special arrangements and medleys composed by Bryan for the occasion, music from Colonial America and more! Some of the recently restored sounds of the Récit enclosed division of the 1973 Gallery Casavant Organ will be featured, as well as the many beautiful orchestral colors, ensembles and wide range of sounds from both pipe organs. Suggested donation is $15 (for the Beeman Music Fund), American flags will be given to attendees, and masks for unvaccinated people are required. The program will be about an hour, and all ages are invited. For more information, please email, call or view our website (www.fpcgf.org) and like our Concerts Facebook page: First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls Concerts.