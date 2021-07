Nia Long is celebrating her longtime partner Ime Udoka’s new job as the head coach of the Boston Celtics. The actor posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a symbolic Celtics No. 18 jersey earlier this week. Udoka, who most recently served as an assistant coach for the Brookyln Nets, was officially announced as the 18th head coach of the Celtics franchise on Monday. The No. 18 is also significant since the team is vying for its 18th championship title.