Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff

investing.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Cardano was trading at $1.248891 by 12:38 (16:38 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21. The move downwards pushed Cardano's market cap down to $39.944385B, or 3.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....

