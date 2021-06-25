Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

XRP Falls 10% In Selloff

investing.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - XRP was trading at $0.61025 by 12:22 (16:22 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 22. The move downwards pushed XRP's market cap down to $28.47953B, or 2.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....

www.investing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investing Com Xrp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Stocksambcrypto.com

When can traders go long on XRP?

Disclaimer: The findings of the following article are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. While the XRP market was building up towards a symmetrical breakout and a possible climb towards the $1 level, bulls were unable to contain selling pressure over the past few days. In fact, the asset’s price pierced below the lower trendline of the pattern and was heading towards the defensive line of $0.587 and chances of a sharper retracement loomed large.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BSClaunch (BSL) Reaches Market Cap of $72,008.24

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $72,008.24 and $17,483.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksinvesting.com

EOS Climbs 10% In Rally

Investing.com - EOS was trading at $3.9566 by 09:30 (13:30 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 9. The move upwards pushed EOS's market cap up to $3.7378B, or 0.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
Currenciesu.today

BTC, XRP and ADA Price Analysis for July 9

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Stocksinvesting.com

Crypto Bear Market Will End When Bitcoin Market Cap Goes Up: JP Morgan

Investing.com -- Bitcoin has fallen almost 50% from its $64,000 levels in April 2021 to a little over $33,000 today. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Bitcoin’s share of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has fallen from 70% in January 2021 to 44% right now. The cryptocurrency market has been under...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Financial stocks set for broad selloff as Treasury yields keep falling

The financial sector is bracing for a broad selloff Thursday, amid weakness in the broader market and continued declines in Treasury yields. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF slumped 1.8% in premarket trading, enough to pace the declines in all of the SPDR ETFs tracking the S&P 500's 11 sectors. Among the financial ETF's most heavily weighted components, shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. fell 1.4%, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. shed 2.1%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 2.6%, Wells Fargo & Co. gave up 2.7% and Citigroup Inc. slid 2.4%. The declines come as S&P 500 futures slumped 1.4% and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down 4.8 basis points to a 5-month low of 1.271%, amid concerns over future economic growth. Falling longer-term interest rates can hurt bank profits, as they reduce the spread banks earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, which are funded by shorter-term liabilities.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

onLEXpa Achieves Market Cap of $19,162.45 (onLEXpa)

OnLEXpa (CURRENCY:onLEXpa) traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. onLEXpa has a total market cap of $19,162.45 and $68.00 worth of onLEXpa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, onLEXpa has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One onLEXpa coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction – XRP/USD Unable to Climb $0.70 Resistance

The Ripple price has been unable to develop the upside momentum above $0.70 as the coin range-bounds. XRP/USD touches the resistance level of $0.68 at the opening of the market today, but the coin failed to keep the upward movement as it quickly retreated towards $0.65 support. Nonetheless, the Ripple (XRP) has been moving sideways since June 24 and the coin still remains at a tight range which limited its bullish movements above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages.
StocksFOXBusiness

Dow futures tumble in stock selloff, yields slide

Investors are bracing for a rocky session Thursday with U.S. stock futures down more than 1% as concerns mount over mixed economic data and an uptick of COVID-19 variants in Europe and Asia, and ahead of weekly jobless claims. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq Futures Fall 1%. Equities are falling in...
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD: Selloff May Continue

Last week EUR/USD formed a micro wedge bottom, and a lower low double bottom with the June 18 low. Near bottom of yearlong trading range so bounce likely soon. Friday was reversal bar, and it had a bull body. Should bounce this week. 6-day bear micro channel with 4 consecutive...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Fails at $0.7 as Momentum Cools Down

XRP/USD – XRP Falls Short At 20-day MA. Key Support Levels: $0.6, $0.556, $0.5. Key Resistance Levels: $0.7, $0.72, $0.781. XRP has been trading inside a falling price channel since the start of June. However, the cryptocurrency bounced from the lower boundary of this price channel at the end of the month and hit $0.7 at the start of July.
StocksFXStreet.com

XRP price is technically all about triangles, Ripple eyes $0.80

XRP price had a good run this weekend, coming off the low of $0.627 from Friday. The negative turn this morning bounced off a multi-week descending trend line. With another triangle formation, Ripple is made or break for the run higher toward $0.784. XRP price was blessed as well this...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

XRP (XRP) Achieves Market Cap of $32.47 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, XRP has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $32.47 billion and approximately $1.89 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Dips to $0.681 after 2.8% fall – How to Buy XRP

Ripple’s price trend this year has been phenomenal. Ever since its price dipped to around $0.21 at the beginning of the year because of the SEC lawsuit, XRP managed to rise again and almost clinched $2 before the market crash in May happened. Since then, Ripple has been consolidating, trying to reach $1 and maybe $2 before the end of the year.
Stocksambcrypto.com

XRP could surge to this price. Here’s why

The altcoin market was seeing a period of recovery, although it had been briefly halted by small sell-offs. The XRP market was also witnessing the price rising with minor selling pressure and this recovery effort could lead the asset to a surge. At the time of press, XRP was trading...
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

XRP Drops to $0.661 after2.7% fall in 24 Hours – How to Buy XRP

Ripple’s XRP started 2021 on a negative note when it dipped to low levels of $0.21 in January. However, the token managed to pick up with the rest of the crypto and regained the $1 levels. However, it crashed yet again in May and picked up in June. At the...
Stocksambcrypto.com

This could trigger another sell-off for XRP

XRP’s value was also recovering with the top two cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum. The digital asset ranked seventh on the CoinMarketCap list with a market capitalization of $31.38 billion and traded at $0.6787, after a 5% appreciation over the past 24 hours. XRP hourly chart. The above chart highlighted that...
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

XRP Price at $0.686 after 1.7% Gain – How to Buy Ripple

Ripple’s XRP has been one of the most popular altcoins this year. After a sharp decline at the beginning of the year, the token rose like the rest of the crypto market and almost reached $2. Recent volatility affected its price, and the coin retreated to below $1. Recent market support indicates the coin may be moving towards an uptrend yet again.
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin Price Analysis: 29 June

With the global crypto-market cap registering a 3.32% hike over the past 24 hours, it was valued at $1.42 trillion at press time. As the previous week saw Bitcoin noting significant gains, altcoins like XRP, DOGE, and ADA too enjoyed trading in the green. A rise in buying pressure and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy