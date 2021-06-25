Cancel
Springdale, AR

Troopers: Springdale man killed after tractor-trailer overturns

nwaonline.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 60-year-old man was killed after the tractor-trailer he was driving rolled over in Madison County on Thursday afternoon, troopers said. Timothy Dean Sloan of Springdale was driving west on Arkansas 74 shortly after 4 p.m. when the truck ran off the right side of the road, according to a preliminary crash report from state police. Troopers said the driver overcorrected, and the truck came back onto the roadway and overturned.

