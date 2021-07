MAYFIELD — Deanne Adell (Dee) Mathis, 83, of Mayfield passed away at 12:40 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Mills Health & Rehab in Mayfield. She was a previous member of the Highland Christian Church in Mayfield, where she was the piano player, teacher of Sunday school and VBS for many years. She most recently attended Reidland Christian Church in Reidland, where she continued her ministry as a Sunday school teacher for many years.