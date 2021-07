NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), Suntech estimates that the SUIC Midas top three products will increase the profits four-fold to $8 million on its $1 billion sales turnover. SUIC Midas will have 20 more PSP's to join in 2022, and will support them to earn a total of $160 million net profits and achieve a total $20 billion sales.