These Are the Best Coffee Spots in Queens, NYC

Life in New York City can get quite busy, so if you are one of those people who struggles with staying energized throughout the day, you probably need a good cup of coffee or two to keep your energy levels up.

Queens is famous for its quality coffee shops and some of the best speciality coffee beverages.

So here are some of the best of the best in Queens' coffee world that you definitely have to check out.

The Beans Coffee & Tea Leaf

Probably the most favorite spot of every coffee lover in Queens is The Beans Coffee & Tea Leaf. There are many coffee shops scattered all around the city, so you can always be sure to find one nearby.

If you prefer to drink your coffee while sitting rather than on the go, you can also sit inside or outside depending on the weather outside.

The environment of the coffee shop is really cosy and most people love to sit and have their coffee inside while working on their laptops or reading a book.

Plus, this place not only serves the best coffee, but it also has tasty and delicious pastries that are worth buying if you have a sweet tooth.

Coffee Boulis

If you hold a special place in your heart for sweets and pastries, then you probably have visited this place at least once. Although this place is mostly famous for its coffee, their special pastries are also one of a kind.

They offer a Greek pastry legacy known as Loukoumades which is a pastry made from deep-fried dough and soaked in your choice of sugar syrup or honey and cinnamon. If you haven't already, you have to try these at least once!

Coffee Boulis currently offer home delivery and ready to pick services if you are on a go. But you can also sit there and have your coffee with a pastry while enjoying a slow morning rhythm.

Address: 30-15 31st Avenue, Astoria, Queens New York, 1110.

Espresso 77

Some people just eat what they are offered, but some of them are blessed with the best sense of taste. So, if your taste buds are strong, then the coffee from here will hit you different than others.

This is an espresso and wine bar in one with a beautiful and cosy interior. Here you can also view some of the art pieces of local artists as well as you are sipping the coffee.

Other than coffee and wine, this place serves delicious pastries and other non-alcoholic beverages. So you can get whatever you want at any time of the day.

Address: 35-57 77th St, Queens, NY 11372.

Best Coffee In Queens

Other than these spots, you can also visit places like Paris Baguette, Sweat Leaf Coffee and Odradeks Coffee House. All of these places have the tastiest coffees along with the best snacks and places to sit and feel comfortable.

Which one of these will you be visiting next?