Psychiatry Res. 2021 Jun 23;303:114070. doi: 10.1016/j.psychres.2021.114070. Online ahead of print. The Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19) has exerted an impact on not only individuals who have contracted the virus but also the general public. This study compared the mental health condition of residents in the epicenter province of Hubei with that of other Chinese residents during the initial stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, and to examine emerging issues revolving around health disparities in disease prevention. A survey was administered in February 2020 to 433 Chinese adults spanning 28 regions across China. Participants residing in Hubei reported lower levels of affective and cognitive well-being than those in other regions. Perceived behavioral control and healthy lifestyle maintenance were associated with both dimensions of well-being and sleep quality for all participants. Income level was positively associated with facemask use and healthy lifestyle maintenance. These results indicate that Hubei residents reported poorer mental health than those of other regions, but perceived behavioral control and healthy lifestyle maintenance correlate with better mental health across regions. The likelihood of undertaking preventive measures for COVID-19 tends to be greater among residents with higher income, reflecting the need to address the oft-neglected concerns of health disparities in preventing this highly contagious novel disease.