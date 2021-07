[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the July 1 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.]. Survivors don’t come any tougher than The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Steffy Forrester (Daytime Emmy winner Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). In the past year alone, she’s overcome a crippling painkiller addiction and the emotional stress surrounding her unborn child’s paternity (the father has since been confirmed as Steffy’s fiancé, Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan, played by Tanner Novlan). “There is always drama waiting for Steffy,” Wood says with a laugh. “She always gets pulled into something.”