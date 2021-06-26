25319 Ferndale Rd, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom Rancher 1.5 Bathrooms. New dimensional roof, new Kitchen with granite counters. new paint, new vinyl plank flooring and refinished hardwood throughout, new updated bathrooms and some new windows, new front porch metal handrails. New front porch railing and many other items. This beautiful rancher is conveniently located near major interstates, shops and schools, this home has everything you need at a great affordable price.