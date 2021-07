Former Benson High standout is among locals officially named to USA Track and Field Olympic Team.Former Benson Tech standout Micah Williams is going to Tokyo as a member of the pool for the 4-by-100 relay for the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team. Williams, who just completed his freshman season at Oregon, was selected after his fifth-place finish on June 20 in the 100-meter finals at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trails at Hayward Field in Eugene. His time of 9.91 seconds in that race was the fastest 100 ever run by an Oregon Ducks sprinter. Among the headliners...