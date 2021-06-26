Cancel
Asmita Karanje

Why New Jersey's Education System Consistently Ranks No. 1 In The Country?

Asmita Karanje
Asmita Karanje
 14 days ago

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

An education system is perhaps first or second on the list of things people look at when settling in a new place.

A proper schooling system is the foundation of any state - it determines the quality of education, the pace of innovation, and economic development.

New Jersey is one such state where a lot of focus has been given to its educational sector. What makes it so great? Let's take a deep dive and see for ourselves.

The New Jersey Education System Has Been Ranked Number One By Multiple Publications

The US News publishes state-based rankings on many subjects such as crime rate, education, unemployment, etc. It ranks New Jersey as #1 in terms of having the best education system of them all.

The results were compiled by analyzing standardized test scores, enrolment, graduation rates, and overall cost of education.

By acquiring the relevant data from both pre-K and higher education, the US News study attempts to acquire unbiased results.

Education Week's Quality Counts 2020 report also included New Jersey's education system at the number 1 spot across the US. This is a position the state maintained from 2019, having come second in 2018.

Their measuring system includes the use of the Chance for Success Index, the School Finance Analysis, and the K-12 Achievement Index.

The usage of these three separate analytical tools, each with their individual nuances, provides a clearer picture than the US News musters up.

New Jersey Has A Dedicated Stream Of Money Directed Towards Education

The state directs 5.1% of all taxes towards the education sector. This allocation of budget places New Jersey in third place in terms of taxes allocated towards the goal of education.

The state and its lawmakers actively take pride in this distribution of wealth as well. Governor Phil Murphy was noted retweeting the US News article regarding New Jersey's education system. Furthermore, he is also behind another USD $50 million plan, namely the Garden State Guarantee.

The program aims to make up to two years of college education free for students from a middle-class or poor income background. It is currently pending approval and amendments until July 1st, after which two years of free college may become a tangible reality.

New Jersey has also recently received USD $3.7 billion in federal funding, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Of that hefty budget, the New Jersey Education Association is allocating approximately USD $2.5 billion towards the education, physical & emotional health, and safety of all students.

The Recent Establishing of an Urban Research Institute is an Excellent Sign of Progress

Recently, as part of a bill unanimously passed in the Senate, the Kean University is now primed to become New Jersey's first-ever research institute with a, particularly urban focus.

This is a huge step in the right direction that actively validates all sorts of communities and backgrounds residing in the state.

Urban institutes are a form of universities that actively promote research and education within a state's local community as a whole. This, as opposed to metropolitan institutes which have a reputation of only entertaining more gentrified individuals, encourages a learning environment that embraces differences and individuality.

Kean University's future status as a research institute will also give it a budget and grants to further explore and improve upon community dynamics in New Jersey.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Asmita Karanje

Asmita Karanje

Thinker, self-experimenter, and a newbie writer. I write about personal growth, socio-political issues, and career advice.

 https://theviralblogger.com
