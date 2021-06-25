Kitchen Makeover Magic: The Top Reasons to Reface Instead of Replace

Cloudy, filmy, milky-looking glasses fresh out of the dishwasher can raise an eyebrow. The only thing worse is when they're cloudy after the TLC of being hand-washed. Cloudy-looking glasses are an embarrassing eyesore. You don't want to put those less-than-clean-looking vessels in your kitchen cabinets, let alone offer someone a glass of orange juice or goblet of wine to drink from one. But to rid yourself of this disastrous effect and implement a remedy so your glasses are sparkling and crystal clear, you first must understand the cause of why your glasses are a cloudy mess in the first place.