Kitchen Makeover Magic: The Top Reasons to Reface Instead of Replace

By Brandpoint (BPT)
The Daily News Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - The prospect of a kitchen renovation project can weigh heavy on the minds of homeowners. From wallets to dry wall, the mere thought of dipping into your rainy-day fund only to have the most important room in your house uprooted for an undisclosed amount of time is enough to convince many to keep those outdated cabinets installed in the ’70s. The good news is, there is a sensible and convenient alternative to your kitchen conundrum in cabinet refacing! Here are the top reasons to reface instead of replace.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

Community Policy