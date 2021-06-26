Cancel
Adrian Holman

NFL Draft 2021 Review: Kansas City Chiefs

Adrian Holman
Adrian Holman
 14 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs appeared to be on track to win their second straight Super Bowl until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed the Chiefs no mercy in Super Bowl LV with a 31-9 thrashing. That number 55 for the Super Bowl was about the number of times Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was pressured during the game because the offensive line was under duress for the entire sixty minutes.

Although the loss was very shocking to Kansas City, the game showed all of the weaknesses that needed to be fixed. Without further ado, let us take a look at who the Chiefs selected in the 2021 National Football League (NFL) Draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zThK6_0afqMXN500
FootballPixabay

Round 2, Pick 26: Nick Bolton - LB - Missouri (5'11", 237 lbs). No, he is not the guy that sells TAC glasses on TV informecials at 2 AM in the morning. He is the all-SEC linebacker that is a bonafide playmaker (95 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 5 pass break-ups). His versatility shows that he is solid against either the run or the pass on defense. He will see plenty of minutes at inside linebacker for Kansas City next season.

Round 2, Pick 31: Creed Humphrey - C - Oklahoma (6'4", 302 lbs). Humphrey has been one of the best offensive linemen in college football over the past two years. Humphrey will be the backup center and has the capability to be a starter in the near future.

Round 4, Pick 39: Joshua Kaindoh - DE - Florida State (6'6", 260 lbs). Kaindoh was drafted based upon his potential because he has the prototypical size for a defensive end. However, his production last season was absolutely abysmal (3 tackles for loss, 1 interception). He will probably be on the practice squad so that he will be given time to develop.

Round 5, Pick 18: Noah Gray - TE - Duke (6'3", 240 lbs). Gray is a possession receiver at the TE position (29 receptions, 285 yards, 2 TD) who excels at blocking. Gray could see some time as a back-up TE.

Round 5, Pick 37: Cornell Powell - WR - Clemson (6'0", 204 lbs). Powell took advantage of the opportunity last season as the #2 wide receiver for the Tigers (53 receptions, 882 yards, 7 TD). He could see some time in three and four wide receiver sets on offense.

Round 6, Pick 42: Trey Smith - G - Tennessee (6'5 1/2", 321 lbs). Although Smith was all-SEC two seasons in a row, he missed half of the 2018 season due to blood clots in the lungs. Fortunately, he has not experienced any further blood clots. The medical issue is one not to be glossed over due to COVID-19, but he did not miss a game last season during the height of the pandemic. Nevertheless, he dropped way too far in the draft. For now, Smith will add depth to the interior of the offensive line.

Grade: The reason why the Chiefs had two second round picks this draft is that they traded their first round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for offensive tackle Orlando Brown and a second round pick. Brown will start at left tackle for the Chiefs, which will give Mahomes even more time to throw the ball next season. Bolton and Humphrey are first round talents that were both picked by the Chiefs in the second round. Humphrey and Smith will add depth to the offensive line, which was the biggest problem for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season. Addressing the line issue was absolutely necessary. The grade that I give Kansas City for this draft is B-.

All stats are from NFL.com.

Adrian Holman

Adrian Holman

Plainfield, IL
I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

