GUILDERLAND —Very early Friday morning, at about 2:22 a.m., Guilderland Police responded to a burglar alarm at the CVS pharmacy at 2040 Western Ave. Officers saw a man at the rear of the building who fled on foot, according to a press release from the Guilderland Police. “After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect, John W. Whiteford, age 39, was taken into custody,” the release said.