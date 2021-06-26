Cancel
Marilyn Manson to surrender to LA officials on arrest warrant for assault charges

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 14 days ago

Marilyn Manson has agreed to hand himself in to Los Angeles police on an active arrest warrant related to an alleged assault in 2019.

It is claimed that the musician, real name Brian Warner, spat at and shot snot at a videographer during a live concert.

The warrant was issued in May in Gilford, New Hampshire, after Manson failed to answer charges against him. He faces two counts of class A misdemeanour simple assault, police said.

Officials said Manson’s lawyers have agreed for the 52-year-old to turn himself in on the warrant in Los Angeles.

Gilford police chief Anthony Bean Burpee said if Manson turns himself in within the next few weeks, his initial court appearance could be as soon as mid-August.

Manson is facing separate allegations of rape and abuse from several women.

Earlier this year, he was sued by Game of Thrones star Esme Bianco , who alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

Manson’s lawyer called the allegations “provably false”.

Bianco was one of several women who spoke out after Hollywood actor Evan Rachel Wood accused Manson of sexually, physically and psychologically abusing her during their relationship, which began when she was 19 and Manson was 36.

Soon after the allegations emerged, Manson was dropped by his record label and agents.

Manson called the allegations “horrible distortions of reality”.

