Best Rooftop Bars in NYC You Need To Check Out This Summer

There are a lot of restaurants and bars in NYC worth visiting. But searching for the best can be hard if there are so many to chose from.

The best solution? Probably ask those who have been to each and every place. But it is hardly possible.

230 Fifth / Facebook

So if you are looking for great rooftop bars in NYC to check out, in this article we compiled a list of top reviewed rooftop bars for you.

Plus, all of them have very affordable price ranges, so, you can enjoy the night with your loved ones without breaking your wallet. So keep on reading!

Cantina Rooftop

The first, most affordable and the best rooftop bar is the Cantina Rooftop which is situated in Hell's Kitchen. It has a perfect view because it is located on the right side of the Hudson River.

The view is not the only good thing about the place. The interior and the design of the whole restaurant is very colourful and bright giving it an inviting atmosphere.

Cantina Rooftop

The best part (in our mind) is that it has a Mexican menu along with some of the best tequila and cocktails.

The prices are very affordable and there are also deals available for each day.

Address: 605 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036.

Cloud Social Rooftop Bar

The second best rooftop bar in NYC that has a very affordable price is Cloud Social Rooftop Bar.

You can sit at this rooftop bar and enjoy the beautiful views of Manhattan.

Thirsty website

The menu is very diverse. Hence, you can choose many different things along with your favourite drinks. Moreover, this bar is best if you want to do any type of gathering since it has a big space.

Address: 6 W 32nd St, New York, NY 10001.

230 Fifth Rooftop Bar

When it comes to standards and reasonable prices, this bar beats every other bar. Not only this, but it is one of the largest rooftop bars in NYC.

You can enjoy yourself with your loved ones in this bar, and even you can organize big events like birthdays or anniversaries.

TripAdvisor

Almost 1,000 people can easily fit in this bar. So if you want something new and a bit different to your wedding celebration, this just might be a great place to have a beautiful and memorable wedding reception.

The views from the rooftop are incredibly beautiful in winters and summer as well.

Address: 230 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001.

Rooftop93

If you want to have a view of the northern skylines, then this rooftop bar is a perfect choice. It is located atop the Wyndham Garden Hotel.

Rooftop93 website

You can enjoy the best views from the rooftop while drinking your favourite cocktails. Not only this, but this rooftop bar is famous for its affordable prices and a nice environment that is both inviting and exciting.

You will also have a wide variety of menu to chose from, so you don't have to worry about not knowing what to order as a side to your drink.

Address: 93 Bowery, New York, NY 10002.

Which one of these will you be visiting next? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.