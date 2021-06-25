Cancel
Food & Drinks

Artificial sweeteners could cause healthy gut bacteria to damage the intestine

By John Anderer
studyfinds.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom — Artificial sweeteners are a common sight on diner and restaurant tables across the country. Now, a new study may make you think twice about reaching for a few packets. Researchers at Anglia Ruskin University report common artificial sweeteners may cause perfectly healthy gut bacteria to become diseased and invade the gut wall, possibly leading to more serious health issues.

FitnessPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Type of Diet Can Take a Toll on Your Gut Health and Cause Inflammation

Gut health is no doubt one of the most important aspects of our overall wellbeing. Supporting everything from our immunity to our cognitive functioning, the gut plays a crucial role in helping us stay healthy. And while it’s often thought that cleaning up one’s diet is good for our microbiome, new research suggests there are certain diets that are a little too extreme for our sensitive tummies to handle — in fact, they can have major consequences.
Women's HealthPosted by
Well+Good

The Connection Between Gut Health and Hormones Everyone in Menopause Should Know

Most people in menopause (officially defined as the ceasing of menstruation) are familiar with the fact that this life stage is related to a change in hormone levels. Hot flashes, trouble sleeping, digestive issues, changes in mood, anxiety and depression…they’re all connected to changes in progesterone, estrogen, and testosterone levels. But what many don’t know is that a major key to managing many of the symptoms menopause creates lies in the gut. Here’s what people don’t talk about when they talk about menopause: the estrobolome, bacteria and fungi in the gut that influences the estrogen circulating in your system.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Gut bacteria may 'talk' to the brain, mouse study suggests

Mice carry a teeming community of bacteria in their guts, and these gut bugs influence how the rodents' brains work, according to a new study. Specifically, researchers wanted to find out how gut bacteria influence the activity of brain networks involved in mouse social behavior. Normally, when a mouse encounters a mouse it's never met, the two rodents will sniff at each other's whiskers and clamber over each other, much like how two dogs might greet each other at a dog park. However, germ-free mice, which lack gut bacteria, actively avoid social interactions with other mice and instead remain strangely aloof.
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Artificially sweetened drinks may harm your heart health

In a new study, researchers found that sugary drinks and artificially sweetened beverages are linked to a higher risk of heart disease. The finding suggests artificially sweetened beverages may not be the healthy alternative they are often claimed to be. Research has shown that diets including beverages sweetened with sugar...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Novel Oral Inhibitor May Block Intestinal Damage in Celiac Disease

A novel oral inhibitor of transglutaminase 2 appears to block gluten-induced mucosal damage in patients with celiac disease at three different doses, based on proof-of-concept trial data from 132 patients. "Currently, no drug therapy reliably prevents the effects of dietary gluten or has been approved by regulators to treat celiac...
NutritionPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Unique Vegetable Can Boost Immune Health, Reduce Risk of Heart Disease, and Promote a Healthy Gut

Ready to spruce up your salads, sandwiches, and meals with a crunchy boost of nutrition? Kohlrabi is the snack you didn’t know you needed. Derived from the German word “kohl” for cabbage and “rabi” for turnip, this strange-looking vegetable has the consistency of a radish or a broccoli stem with a flavor that is mild, sweet, and peppery. It’s also not a root vegetable, though it looks like one. Instead, kohlrabi grows above ground and belongs to the cruciferous family, alongside cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower.
Nutritionpsychologytoday.com

The Importance of Healthy Food: The Gut-Brain Axis

Gut bacteria may act on the gut-brain axis to alter appetite control and brain function as part of the genesis of eating disorders. Depriving ourselves of real nutrients can have detrimental effects on our emotional, cognitive, and physical health. Food should not only nourish our bodies and help sharpen our...
ScienceScience Daily

Our genes shape our gut bacteria

Our gut microbiome -- the ever-changing "rainforest" of bacteria living in our intestines -- is primarily affected by our lifestyle, including what we eat or the medications we take, most studies show. But a University of Notre Dame study has found a much greater genetic component at play than was...
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

4 Mistakes That Could Hinder Your Gut Health

The gut microbiome has become a buzzy topic, and for good reason: The trillions of microbes in your gastrointestinal tract play a pivotal role in many body functions, including your immune system and mental health. The thing is, what you do — from your diet to other everyday habits —...
Fitnessvillages-news.com

Artificial sweeteners associated with weight gain

A group of scientists reviewed existing studies on artificial sweeteners, and recommend additional in-depth research on how artificial sweeteners affect health and disease by altering the bacteria in the colon (Nutrition Today, May 6, 2021;56(3):105-113). Another article reviews studies that show how some artificial sweeteners may cause inflammation, where your own immune system, which is supposed to kill invading germs, stays active all the time (Int J Mol Sci, May 15, 2021;22(10):5228). These authors found that just two cans of diet drinks that contain the most widely used artificial sweeteners (saccharin, sucralose, and aspartame) increased growth and colon invasion of Enterococcus faecalis (harmful colon bacteria that invade the colon cells to turn on your immune system), and decrease the healthful E. Coli bacteria that do not invade your colon cells.
Posted by
Tom Foden

Snack components for healthy gut microbiome

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Washington University School of Medicine researchers have found components for snack food prototypes that support a healthy gut microbiome. Jeffrey I. Gordon, the Edison Family Center for Genome Sciences & Systems Biology at Washington University School of Medicine director, and his colleagues are trying to produce new formulations for snacks that people will enjoy and improve their health.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement to Reduce Inflammation, Say Dietitians

If there's one buzzword that's been spreading like wildfire within the health and wellness community in recent years, it's inflammation—and with good reason. Inflammation is your body's natural defensive response to infections and injuries, after all, yet it can contribute to a whole slew of health problems when it's left unchecked. In fact, chronic inflammation plays a key part in the development of nearly every major disease, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Isoflavone diet ameliorates experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis through modulation of gut bacteria depleted in patients with multiple sclerosis

Sci Adv. 2021 Jul 9;7(28):eabd4595. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.abd4595. Print 2021 Jul. The gut microbiota is a potential environmental factor that influences the development of multiple sclerosis (MS). We and others have demonstrated that patients with MS and healthy individuals have distinct gut microbiomes. However, the pathogenic relevance of these differences remains unclear. Previously, we showed that bacteria that metabolize isoflavones are less abundant in patients with MS, suggesting that isoflavone-metabolizing bacteria might provide protection against MS. Here, using a mouse model of MS, we report that an isoflavone diet provides protection against disease, which is dependent on the presence of isoflavone-metabolizing bacteria and their metabolite equol. Notably, the composition of the gut microbiome in mice fed an isoflavone diet exhibited parallels to healthy human donors, whereas the composition in those fed an isoflavone-free diet exhibited parallels to patients with MS. Collectively, our study provides evidence that dietary-induced gut microbial changes alleviate disease severity and may contribute to MS pathogenesis.

