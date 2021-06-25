Artificial sweeteners could cause healthy gut bacteria to damage the intestine

A group of scientists reviewed existing studies on artificial sweeteners, and recommend additional in-depth research on how artificial sweeteners affect health and disease by altering the bacteria in the colon (Nutrition Today, May 6, 2021;56(3):105-113). Another article reviews studies that show how some artificial sweeteners may cause inflammation, where your own immune system, which is supposed to kill invading germs, stays active all the time (Int J Mol Sci, May 15, 2021;22(10):5228). These authors found that just two cans of diet drinks that contain the most widely used artificial sweeteners (saccharin, sucralose, and aspartame) increased growth and colon invasion of Enterococcus faecalis (harmful colon bacteria that invade the colon cells to turn on your immune system), and decrease the healthful E. Coli bacteria that do not invade your colon cells.