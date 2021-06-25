Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Rude behavior at work is not an ‘epidemic,’ study finds most cases are minor and isolated

By John Anderer
studyfinds.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — Tensions can run high at any job, and there’s no rule saying you have to particularly like all of your co-workers. Consequently, rude moments and comments happen from time to time in business settings, but is rude behavior on the job truly an “epidemic” in America? Researchers in Florida say previous reports which claim rude behavior is running rampant through workplaces are looking at these incidents all wrong.

www.studyfinds.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rudeness#Ucf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Jobs
Related
Kidsfox9.com

Spanking worsens children’s behavior, study finds

LOS ANGELES - A new study found that corporal punishment, like spanking, doesn’t yield positive results in a child’s behavior and could in fact inflict real harm. The findings were published Monday in The Lancet after researchers looked at 69 previous studies from several countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, China, Colombia, Greece, Japan, Switzerland, and Turkey. Some results showed a mix of negative and positive outcomes of parents using corporal punishment, but most showed a negative impact of the disciplinary action.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Study shows behavior modification crucial to stop COVID-19

One of the longest-running studies examining COVID-prevention behaviors shows hygiene changes have been sustained but not complex changes, like social distancing, with important policy implications. A longitudinal survey from just after the first lockdown in Australia in 2020 shows people have maintained simple hygiene measures in response to the pandemic...
Public Health101 WIXX

Mass-testing reduced Liverpool COVID-19 cases by a fifth, study finds

LONDON (Reuters) – A mass rapid-testing scheme reduced COVID-19 cases in the English city of Liverpool by more than a fifth, researchers said on Wednesday, arguing it was an effective public health intervention despite concerns over accuracy of the devices. The community testing pilot scheme launched in November, and offered...
Philadelphia, PANews-Medical.net

Study examines link between children's temperament and eating behaviors, obesity

Children who eat slower are less likely to be extroverted and impulsive, according to a new study co-led by the University at Buffalo and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The research, which sought to uncover the relationship between temperament and eating behaviors in early childhood, also found that kids who were highly responsive to external food cues (the urge to eat when food is seen, smelled or tasted) were more likely to experience frustration and discomfort and have difficulties self-soothing.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Behavioral, Biological Links Studied in Eating Disorders

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Body mass index seems to modulate prediction error and food intake control circuitry in the brain in individuals with eating disorders, according to a study published online June 30 in JAMA Psychiatry. Guido K.W. Frank, M.D., from the University of California at San...
LotteryWNYT

Study finds lottery programs to entice vaccinations don't work

A new study suggests lottery-based incentives to boost vaccination rates do not work. Researchers looked at the vaccination rates in Ohio before and after the implementation of the state's "Vax-A-Million" lottery-based incentive system. They then used Centers for Disease Control data to compare the rates to other states that did...
KidsMedicalXpress

Health safety net for undocumented kids works, study finds

For some low-income, undocumented children, seeing a doctor or nurse when they are sick may not be an option. Going through childhood without health coverage and fear of interacting with the health care system means less access to vaccines, asthma treatment, dental, and vision care. A study at San Diego...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Psychologists to tackle childhood obesity by studying avid eating behavior

A team of psychologists are to start work on a three-year project that will assist parents to address over-eating in pre-school children who have large appetites. The group, which specialises in childhood eating behaviour is led by Aston University, and includes researchers from Loughborough University, University College London and Kings College London. It is a result of a long-standing collaboration between the team members.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Most Cases of Dementia in U.S. Seniors Go Undiagnosed: Study

Last Updated: June 28, 2021. MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Most Americans with dementia are undiagnosed, which shows how important it is to screen and assess seniors for the disease, researchers say. Their new analysis of data from a nationwide survey of about 6 million Americans aged 65...
ScienceTexarkana Gazette

A Coronavirus Epidemic Hit 20,000 Years Ago, new Study Finds

Researchers have found evidence that a coronavirus epidemic swept East Asia some 20,000 years ago and was devastating enough to leave an evolutionary imprint on the DNA of people alive today. The new study suggests that an ancient coronavirus plagued the region for many years, researchers say. The finding could...
Societybizjournals

More working women than men experience ageism, study finds

“Significantly more women” than men have experienced ageism in their professional lives, a new report from WerkLabs found. WerkLabs, the data and insights arm of The Mom Project, recently surveyed more than 700 American professionals over the age of 40 on their experiences with ageism at work. The Covid-19 pandemic...
Washington Stateneworleanssun.com

Outsized impacts of rudeness at workplace: Study

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): A new study found that rudeness can boost negative emotions, narrowing workers' perceptions and incurring biases in judgment. The findings of the study suggested that in certain situations, these behaviours can have deadly consequences. The study, published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, was conducted...
Austin, INwbaa.org

Working As A Physician Through An HIV Epidemic

When an unprecedented HIV outbreak happened in Austin, Indiana in 2015 there was one physician in the community. Dr. William Cooke has now written a book about his time in Scott County and the lessons he learned. Today we spend the hour with Dr. Cooke to talk about how things...
CollegesDaily Athenaeum

WVU most affordable 'LGBTQ-friendly' school in state and No. 36 nationally, study finds

West Virginia University was recently ranked the most affordable “LGBTQ-friendly” school in the state and No. 36 nationally in a study done by Student Loan Hero. “We produced this specific study on the most affordable LGBTQ-friendly schools because we know that many of our readers and many (prospective) borrowers, nationally, identify with this community,” said Andrew Pentis, a certified student loans counselor and higher education expert at Student Loan Hero.
Cell PhonesThe Daily

WA Notify app prevents thousands of COVID-19 cases, UW study finds

A study by researchers at the UW School of Public Health and the Washington State Department of Health (WDOH) revealed that the WA Notify app was successful in preventing thousands of COVID-19 cases, as well as nearly 100 deaths. Launched Nov. 30, 2020, the app notifies users if they have been in close proximity to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Iowa Statekjan.com

Study: Iowa seniors at ‘low risk’ for social isolation

(Radio Iowa) – A report by the United Health Foundation says Iowa’s senior citizens are at low risk for social isolation compared to the rest of the nation. It says Iowa’s 65-plus population has the sixth highest rate of volunteerism in the country and ranks seventh for low risk of social isolation. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer with United Healthcare, says the rankings are based on pre-pandemic data so some may dramatically shift next year.
PharmaceuticalsFox News

COVID-19 vaccines reduce viral load, severity in breakthrough cases, studies find

Fully vaccinated individuals who then go on to contract COVID-19 are likely to have milder symptoms, a shorter infection time and a lower viral load, ongoing studies suggest. The data, compiled by University of Arizona Health Sciences researchers, included 3,975 participants across two studies, and saw just five fully vaccinated individuals develop SARS-CoV-2 infections compared to 156 unvaccinated individuals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy