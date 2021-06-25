Rude behavior at work is not an ‘epidemic,’ study finds most cases are minor and isolated
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tensions can run high at any job, and there’s no rule saying you have to particularly like all of your co-workers. Consequently, rude moments and comments happen from time to time in business settings, but is rude behavior on the job truly an “epidemic” in America? Researchers in Florida say previous reports which claim rude behavior is running rampant through workplaces are looking at these incidents all wrong.www.studyfinds.org