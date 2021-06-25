Utility halfway to carbon emissions goal, CEO says

The electricity cooperative that serves most of Caldwell County has cut its carbon footprint in half since 2005, the utility’s chief executive told shareholders Thursday. Efforts to continue reducing carbon emissions will continue, with a goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corp. CEO Doug Johnson said at the cooperative’s annual meeting. Helping to achieve that will be an 11-megawatt, utility-scale solar facility planned for Caldwell County that will help with peak demand load and costs.