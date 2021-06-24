Cancel
Politics

New librarian at Hulsey

Terrell Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulsey Public Library Director Rebecca Anderson, left, introduced new adult services librarian Janie Cardona to the City Council on Tuesday. Cardona is from San Juan, Texas, and holds bachelor and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas. She has also done internships at the Library of…

