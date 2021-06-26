Wales vs Denmark confirmed line-ups: Euro 2020 team news ahead of fixture today

The Euro 2020 round of 16 gets underway on Saturday with an exciting encounter between Wales and Denmark to look forward to.

Robert Page’s side have been impressive during the group stages, picking up four points from a possible nine and finishing second only to Italy.

They improved as the games went on and, after a shaky start against Switzerland , cemented themselves as a side who shouldn’t be taken for granted. This is only the second time that Wales have played in a European Championship finals - could they repeat the heroics of 2016 again?

Denmark’s progression out of the group was met by admiration from fans of other nations around the globe. To qualify for a first knockout stage since 2004 is an impressive feat and to do so after the horrors of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest shows the utmost resilience. This latest generation of Danish players have the chance to emulate the storied teams of the 80s and 90s, and they’ve already united a nation in support of them.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST in Amsterdam.

How can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BBC One and is also available with Welsh commentary on S4C. Viewers can also stream the match via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Wales will be without young defender Ethan Ampadu after he was sent off in their last game against Italy. They may revert to a back four with Ben Davies on the left rather than playing the more attacking three they deployed against Italy. Apart from Ampadu’s suspension, Page should have a full squad at his disposal.

In the absence of Christian Eriksen, midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard has stepped up and performed well for Denmark. They have switched from a 4-3-3 to 3-4-3 without the midfielder, Daniel Wass coming into the right of the midfield rather than playing at right-back.

Confirmed line-ups

Wales: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Morrell, Allen; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore.

Denmark: Schmeichel; Maehle, Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen, Stryger; Hojbjerg, Delaney; Damsgaard, Dolberg, Braithwaite.

Odds

Wales: 9/5

Draw: 11/5

Denmark: 5/6

Prediction

Wales have improved since a relatively weak start against Switzerland, putting in a particularly impressive display against Turkey. Despite not having been able to get on the scoresheet yet, Gareth Bale turned provider for both goals in that game and coupled up well with Aaron Ramsey in the midfield.

Denmark, likewise, have looked good in Euro 2020. The result against Finland can’t really be taken into consideration given what had happened and so three points from games against Belgium and Russia is a good showing. The game against the latter was excellent and showed just how strong they can be.

This one will be close, and I don’t think it will be settled in normal time. Wales 1-1 Denmark.