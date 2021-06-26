Cancel
Soccer

Wales vs Denmark prediction: How will the Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

By Adam Millington
The Independent
The Independent
 14 days ago

Wales face Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday in the first match of Euro 2020 ’s knockout stages.

Spearheaded by the prowess of Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale going forwards, Wales have been excellent so far during this tournament.

They secured a spot in the final 16 after finishing second in Group A , qualifying ahead of Switzerland on goal difference. They improved as the group stage went on and look to be a solid unit who, on their day, can pose a threat to anybody.

Follow Wales vs Denmark live!

Denmark have united a nation in support for Kaspar Hjulmand’s side and qualified for their first Euros knockout stage since 2004. Apart from the obvious shock that led to the loss of the Finland game Christian Eriksen ’s cardiac arrest has not seemed to faze the squad, rather it has brought them together and given them the ambition to compete among the best. They will be spurred on by Danish supporters on Saturday after it was announced that they will be able to attend the match.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST in Amsterdam.

How can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BBC One and is also available with Welsh commentary on S4C. Viewers can also stream the match via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Wales will be without young defender Ethan Ampadu after he was sent off in their last game against Italy. They may revert to a back four with Ben Davies on the left rather than playing the more attacking three they deployed against Italy. Apart from Ampadu’s suspension, Page should have a full squad at his disposal.

In the absence of Christian Eriksen, midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard has stepped up and performed well for Denmark. They have switched from a 4-3-3 to 3-4-3 without the midfielder, Daniel Wass coming into the right of the midfield rather than playing at right-back.

Confirmed line-ups

Wales: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Morrell, Allen; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore.

Denmark: Schmeichel; Maehle, Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen, Stryger; Hojbjerg, Delaney; Damsgaard, Dolberg, Braithwaite.

Odds

Wales: 9/5

Draw: 11/5

Denmark: 5/6

Prediction

Wales have improved since a relatively weak start against Switzerland, putting in a particularly impressive display against Turkey. Despite not having been able to get on the scoresheet yet, Gareth Bale turned provider for both goals in that game and coupled up well with Aaron Ramsey in the midfield.

Denmark, likewise, have looked good in Euro 2020. The result against Finland can’t really be taken into consideration given what had happened and so three points from games against Belgium and Russia is a good showing. The game against the latter was excellent and showed just how strong they can be.

This one will be close, and I don’t think it will be settled in normal time. Wales 1-1 Denmark.

