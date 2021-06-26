Is Wales vs Denmark on TV today? Euro 2020 match kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Euro 2020 returns on Saturday back after a two-day absence and the knockout stage begins, Wales vs Denmark the opening game.

Robert Page’s Wales have successfully qualified for the final 16 in only their second major international tournament in history. Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale were both key back in 2016 when they reached the semi-finals, and it has been the same this year: their attacking talents were crucial in the group stage, particularly against Turkey .

Denmark, meanwhile, have become everybody’s second team in Euro 2020. There will have been very few people who weren’t happy to see them beat Russia to qualify through Group B, and rightly so.

The manner in which they have come together as a group and performed to a high standard since Christian Eriksen ’s cardiac arrest is truly inspirational.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST in Amsterdam.

How can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BBC One and is also available with Welsh commentary on S4C. Viewers can also stream the match via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Wales will be without young defender Ethan Ampadu after he was sent off in their last game against Italy. They may revert to a back four with Ben Davies on the left rather than playing the more attacking three they deployed against Italy. Apart from Ampadu’s suspension, Page should have a full squad at his disposal.

In the absence of Christian Eriksen, midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard has stepped up and performed well for Denmark. They have switched from a 4-3-3 to 3-4-3 without the midfielder, Daniel Wass coming into the right of the midfield rather than playing at right-back.

Confirmed line-ups

Wales: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Morrell, Allen; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore.

Denmark: Schmeichel; Maehle, Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen, Stryger; Hojbjerg, Delaney; Damsgaard, Dolberg, Braithwaite.

Odds

Wales: 9/5

Draw: 11/5

Denmark: 5/6

Prediction

Wales have improved since a relatively weak start against Switzerland, putting in a particularly impressive display against Turkey. Despite not having been able to get on the scoresheet yet, Gareth Bale turned provider for both goals in that game and coupled up well with Aaron Ramsey in the midfield.

Denmark, likewise, have looked good in Euro 2020. The result against Finland can’t really be taken into consideration given what had happened and so three points from games against Belgium and Russia is a good showing. The game against the latter was excellent and showed just how strong they can be.

This one will be close, and I don’t think it will be settled in normal time. Wales 1-1 Denmark.