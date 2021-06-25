Cancel
4 Hot Stocks to Add to Your Growth Portfolio

By Nimesh Jaiswal
Entrepreneur
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith interest rates remaining at near-zero levels, supportive government policies have been driving the growth prospects of several companies. As such, we think it could be wise to bet on Regeneron (REGN), Energy (ET), Teradata (TDC) and Alkermes (ALKS) because they possess solid growth attributes and have immense upside potential. Read on.

www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0

