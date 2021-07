Summer is here! The time to get together and celebrate with family and friends. No cookout or picnic would be complete without some version of potato salad. People have very strong opinions about what ingredients they like in this popular side dish. There are four main types of potato salads. German potato salad is traditionally made with vinegar and bacon and served warm. A mayonnaise-based potato salad is made using mayonnaise that is folded into the cooled, cooked potatoes. A dairy-based potato salad is similar to the mayonnaise-based but uses dairy products such as yogurt, cream or sour cream or a combination to hold the salad together. The final type of potato salad is a vinaigrette-based.