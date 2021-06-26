CSS Manassas Fried Flounder Sandwich

Who doesn't love a simple dinner that comes together in just 20 minutes and is made with a handful of basic ingredients you probably already have on hand? This easy baked haddock recipe is a perfect example that shows that you really don't need a complicated recipe with exotic ingredients in order to prepare a delicious meal for the family. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge is a passionate cook who is always eager to share stress-free recipes that don't skimp on the flavor. This baked haddock is no exception and a favorite in Olayinka's home. "We are big fish [lovers] in our house — especially baked fish," she says.