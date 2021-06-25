So Just Which Climbers Might Win At the Olympics?

LCM (50m) Saturday marks the penultimate day of the 2021 European Junior Championships. This session will have seven finals and seven semifinals. David Popovici, the current world #1 in the men’s 100 freestyle, will take on the 200 free final after qualifying with the fastest time and new European Junior record of 1:45.26. How fast will he go in the 200 free? He also will participate in the semis of the 50 free in the same session. He led the qualifiers in the morning heats with a lifetime best of 22.37. The men will also crown their 2021 Junior Champions in the 200 breaststroke while the women are on the hunt for gold in the 50 fly, 200 IM, 50 back, 1500 free and 4×100 free.