Whether you’re embarking on a low-key nature stroll or a full-on mountain excursion, dressing for a hike can be surprisingly daunting. Do I need layers? Will this outfit hold up against the elements? And, of course, will I feel cute at brunch afterward? While many of us want to be channeling carefree nature vibes this summer, nothing cramps your style more than being stuck in the wrong gear on a hike. With weather, terrain, and safety at play, there are a lot of factors that go into selecting the best hiking gear for women. From leggings to boots to packable jackets, we’ve rounded up some pieces below that you can sport outdoors without sacrificing style.