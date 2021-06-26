5 tricky hotel scams that could ruin your next trip

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you are like most people, you likely forget stuff when you pack for vacation. To help you pack smarter for your next road trip, Robert Seay from Change of Seaynery in Bossier City has some tips. He encourages people to make a checklist before they leave. He says the most common things people leave are important documents. He says to make sure you have them check off before leaving for your trip. In addition, some banks are set yup to block purchases from areas you haven’t frequented. For example if you live in Louisiana and all of your transactions are done in Louisiana, if you start transactions in another state, your banking institution may block thinking someone has stolen your card or hacked your account. Seay says to always call your bank ahead of your trip and tell them where you will be vacationing and they will open up an area (some banks do 150 mile area) so that you can make purchases.