Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Any Questions #503: "Common Knowledge"

wamc.org
 15 days ago

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel forge some common ground. Start with the phrase THE MUSIC MAN. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of a European city and a type of food associated with that city. What are the words?. THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: COMMON KNOWLEDGE.

www.wamc.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Manhattan#Brooklyn#Albuquerque#Wamc#European#Padres Ram#Polk#Woodstock Extra
Related
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Column: Indigenous knowledge should inform modern conservation

There is a Hawaiian chant, Kumulipo. In this chant we express the understanding that all beings are created from the duality of dark and light. It is a declaration that we all live within and were created by and will continue to exist from the union of Akea, the sky father and Papa, the earth mother. Read more.
Retailoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Backpack of Knowledge

“Make a conscious effort to surround yourself with positive, nourishing, and uplifting people — people who believe in you, encourage you to go after your dreams, and applaud your victories.” – Jack Canfield. The feeling I get this time of year must be like what animals sense during migration. After...
Durham, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Knowledge, with a side of fresh produce

Growth mindset: The belief that hard work can get you anywhere. I can’t run a mile .. yet. I can’t speak fluent French .. yet. I can’t master Minecraft .. yet. Like the growth mindset, the Durham Middlefield Local Wellness Coalition’s latest initiative reminds us that we can work toward our goals one step at a time. Or perhaps one letter at a time.
Beauty & Fashionnewyorksocialdiary.com

Indie at any age in any nabe

Do you feel like you’ve forgotten how to get dressed up? There’s really no need to worry about what you will be wearing this summer (here in New York, anyway). Myriad stores and boutiques — selling original and interesting pieces for every taste and budget — abound. Sadly, we have...
Ocean County, NJthelakewoodscoop.com

Common Grounds presents its Gardening At Any Age Event

[COMMUNICATED] Tomorrow, July 8th, Common Grounds, Ocean County’s new community garden, will be hosting a unique event for adults ages 60 and older. Partnering with Link Home Therapy, a corporate sponsor of Common Grounds, this event will be free and open to the public. Attendees can look forward to a...
Religionmanisteenews.com

DALLAS JONES: Feeling worthless at times

A person may have no friends, family, home or possessions, or may be completely enslaved by the destroying addictions of the world. This person could feel or appear to others to be worthless. At times because of our actions and circumstances, we can all feel worthless. That is not how our Heavenly Father and Beloved Savior Jesus Christ view us!
Lenox, MAwamc.org

Rogovoy Report 7/9/21

The cultural highlights for our region this weekend include classical music, new country, old folk, world jazz, dance, painting … plus a whole lot more. This summer’s Tanglewood season kicks off officially on Saturday night at 8 when the Boston Symphony Orchestra performs an all-Beethoven program led by music director Andris Nelsons. The program includes Beethoven’s ever-popular Fifth Symphony as well as world-famous pianist Emanuel Ax performing Beethoven’s piano concerto No. 5, Emperor. On Sunday, the BSO returns at 2:30 with a program featuring works by Carlos Simon, Sibelius and Dvořák. But you don’t have to wait until then: tonight at Tanglewood at 8, the contemporary chamber orchestra the Knights perform works by Ravel, Vijay Iyer, Mary Lou Williams, and George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.
Recipeswamc.org

French Food With Kevin Tighe

Today we talk about the wonderful world of French cuisine with Kevin Tighe. Kevin's new restaurant, Tighe's Bistro Americain, opened in June. Kevin Tighe has been working in the restaraunt world for almost 50 years and this restaurant is a long held dream come true. Ray Graf hosts. If you...
Swimming & Surfingwamc.org

Ralph Gardner Jr: My Swimming Pool At Forty

Just because you’re getting old doesn’t mean you can’t change and improve. I’m not talking about myself. I’m referring to our swimming pool. The pool, built in the early 1980’s, was my mother’s idea, though it also bore distinct resemblance to a folly. If I’d had any say in the...
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Deer Walks into Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a rare deer that walked into a bar. The deer appeared gloomy and needed a drink, so he sat at the bar and placed his order. A deer walked into a bar, looking downhearted as he sat by the bartender. Placing his order, he explained to the bartender how he had lost a patient. The bartender brought his drink, and they engaged in a conversation.
Portland, ORUpworthy

Dad writes heartbreaking message after the death of his son

A dad from Portland, Oregon, has taken to LinkedIn to write an emotional plea to parents after he learned that his son had died during a conference call at work. J.R. Storment, of Portland, Oregon, encouraged parents to spend less time at work and more time with their kids after his son's death.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Woman Pretends She Is Wealthy to Date Rich Man, Things Change When He Runs into Her Mom – Subscriber Story

A woman meets a rich man and pretends that she is from a wealthy, successful family but things change drastically when he meets her mother. Dina Gore was a brilliant artist and her work was starting to be recognized. When a gallery offered her her first solo exhibition, she was delighted and excited. Her career was finally taking off, but what she didn't know was that she was about to meet the love of her life.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Wish I could unsee every second of this’: People can’t believe this 16-person ‘entrepreneur’ house in NYC

A now-deleted TikTok video that features a 16-person entrepreneur house in New York City has left social media users baffled. The TikToker who posted the video, @willyhopps, says in the clip that he recently moved into a “mansion” and that he is splitting rent with more than a dozen roommates he met online. He then shows how each of the roommates, who he describes as entrepreneurs, are living.
Spainwamc.org

Any Questions #504: "Ordinal Numbers"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel get ready for the 4th. Start with the phrase SHARED SPACES. Rearrange the letters to spell a seven-letter word for things that have marshals and a five-letter word for something that has kings. What are the words?. Answer: PARADES, CHESS. THIS WEEK'S...

Comments / 0

Community Policy