Any Questions #503: "Common Knowledge"

The cultural highlights for our region this weekend include classical music, new country, old folk, world jazz, dance, painting … plus a whole lot more. This summer’s Tanglewood season kicks off officially on Saturday night at 8 when the Boston Symphony Orchestra performs an all-Beethoven program led by music director Andris Nelsons. The program includes Beethoven’s ever-popular Fifth Symphony as well as world-famous pianist Emanuel Ax performing Beethoven’s piano concerto No. 5, Emperor. On Sunday, the BSO returns at 2:30 with a program featuring works by Carlos Simon, Sibelius and Dvořák. But you don’t have to wait until then: tonight at Tanglewood at 8, the contemporary chamber orchestra the Knights perform works by Ravel, Vijay Iyer, Mary Lou Williams, and George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.