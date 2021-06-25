University of California Health delivered $3.9 billion in community benefits for FY 19-20
University of California Health’s (UCH) academic health centers and faculty practices delivered nearly $3.9 billion in community benefits during the 2019-2020 fiscal year. This figure includes a 25 percent increase in benefits from UCH academic health centers from the previous year as they served their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic – delivering care and supporting public health actions to protect people across the State.www.universityofcalifornia.edu