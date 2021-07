FC Cincinnati’s lack of success in the franchise's short tenure in Major League Soccer is a cruel reality check for fans, but after back-to-back wins, optimism abounds. “We were kind of looking ourselves in the mirror at the beginning of the week saying what were we about, and still believing in what we could do," FC Cincinnati defender and Cincinnati native Nick Hagglund said. "We put good performances together and I think the group is feeling the momentum, feeling the positivity, the belief and the confidence.”