Pride month is celebrated each June to represent the LGBTQ community.

It is no longer only a small celebration, but a huge month of festivities and events that take place during the month of June.

Tatiana

Since Pride month and its events are becoming common worldwide, more and more countries have now officially announced the main Pride Day as a holiday.

Before the pandemic, almost 2 years ago, NYC used to hold one of the most significant and biggest pride month events in the world. You could say that NYC celebrates the event with full zeal and zest.

It started in 2019 when NYC celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots. After that, the event was held to bring all communities together and talk about equality.

Now that the pandemic is slowly coming to an end, Pride month is back with many festivities that you can take place in.

So keep reading if you are curious to know how NYC will be celebrating Pride month this year!

Pride month events in NYC

The annual Pride march will start on June 27. But the events in the city will begin a bit earlier than the main day.

You can join the rally on June 25 virtually. At 5:30, you can start with the Pride flower crown event as well.

There will also be a Pay Bill on June 26 at 8 pm. Many event organizers have already started bookings and reservations well in advance. If you are a teen or a young person, you will also enjoy the Youth Pride representing your LGBTQ community.

The Pride Run will start at 7:am at central park in NYC. So, you can join it and continue the tradition of stewardship.

Brian Kyed / Unsplash

You can have the best virtual experience on June 27 at Pride Island. You can also enjoy the march starting from June 27 in the main NYC.

The pride fest will also be held on June 27 at 11:oo am in NYC to represent the LGBTQ community. On August 1 2021, you can join Algeria Pride, and you can enjoy it a lot.

LGBTQ Community

There was a time when the LGBTQ community was not considered good. And if you were one of these, there would be chances that you haven't told your families about that. But with time, things are changing.

There are many representatives of the LGBTQ community who are working hard to aware of and advocate for the world. The main role is played by NYC. It all started from here when NYC held the biggest pride march in the world.

Now, pride month is celebrated around the globe, and there are many people who take part all across the world. Not only this, but NYC have many event organizers now who are properly organizing the most significant events to represent the LGBTQ community and held the best events.

Even there are pre-bookings of pride month events announced by many event organizers. Not only this, but they have introduced many packages too.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.