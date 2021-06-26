Class 2A baseball: Texico keeps it going, tops Eunice for fifth straight championship

Seth Griego homered and pitched into the fifth to lead Texico to a fifth straight Class 2A state baseball championship with a 9-5 win over Eunice on Friday at Lobos Field. “We worked at it pretty hard and we’ve had it going for awhile there,” said Wolverines coach Ty Thatcher, who is retiring. “The kids know the expectations and what we expect out of them as far as performance. They’re mentally tough. I think that gives us a definite advantage after such a tough year, to be able to bounce in there, bounce out, and be able to get the lead back and hold on.”