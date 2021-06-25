Boy Scouts Clean and Refresh Mulch at Welcome Sign

On Saturday, June 5, 2021 members of Boy Scout Troop 856 cleaned up and refreshed the landscaping around the "Welcome to New Melle" sign at the intersection of Hwys. D and Z in New Melle. The work was done as part of a special town clean up initiative prior to the annual New Melle Festival. The City of New Melle and the New Melle Chamber of Commerce appreciates their efforts, and also sends a special thank you to Straatmann Feed for donating the mulch.