Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Melle, MO

Boy Scouts Clean and Refresh Mulch at Welcome Sign

Boone Country Connection
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, June 5, 2021 members of Boy Scout Troop 856 cleaned up and refreshed the landscaping around the "Welcome to New Melle" sign at the intersection of Hwys. D and Z in New Melle. The work was done as part of a special town clean up initiative prior to the annual New Melle Festival. The City of New Melle and the New Melle Chamber of Commerce appreciates their efforts, and also sends a special thank you to Straatmann Feed for donating the mulch.

boonecountryconnection.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
New Melle, MO
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Scouts#Mulch#Welcome Sign#Boy Scout Troop#Straatmann Feed#Eagle Scout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Landscaping
Related
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The director general of the World Health Organization on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO director...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy