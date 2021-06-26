Cancel
House Rent

How to Create a Budget for Your First Apartment

By Zumper
SFGate
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the prospect of getting your first apartment is very exciting, it might also feel somewhat overwhelming because you’re not quite sure what to expect financially. This may be the first time you have to carefully budget your money, which is certainly an adjustment. Knowing how to estimate your moving costs and create a budget for living in a rental will set you off on a strong financial foundation in your first apartment. The easiest way to prepare financially for renting is to create an apartment budget worksheet.

BusinessNBC San Diego

How to Refresh Your Budget for the New Post-Pandemic Normal

There are signs that the U.S. is rebounding from the havoc wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic. In June, the country added 850,000 jobs, more than expected, and is now 7.13 million below the February 2020 level. The Congressional Budget Office said Thursday that the economy is on track to recover all jobs lost to the pandemic by the middle of 2022, even as the deficit grows.
AdvocacyMidland Reporter-Telegram

How to Budget for Expenses When Living on Your Own

Moving out on your own for the first time is an adventure, but a new set of financial challenges comes with it. It’s essential to do your research to ensure that you’re ready to take on the expenses when living on your own. Here’s how to start thinking about budgeting when living on your own for the first time.
Home & GardenGizmodo

How to Fix Apartments

Roughly 40.1 million Americans live in apartments. For many, they’re living in the past. Nearly half of all apartments were built before 1980, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council and the National Apartment Association. That means many of the 40.1 million nation’s apartment dwellers are living with outdated heating (radiators, anyone?), gas stoves, and other appliances and amenities that are harmful to health and wellbeing (as well as their finances). In public housing, the situation is even more dire, with $70 billion in backlogged repairs.
Shreveport, LAKSLA

How to find out if your condo or apartment building has been inspected recently

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shortly after the Champlain Towers South condominium complex collapsed Thursday, June 24 in Surfside, Fla., inspection documents reportedly surfaced showing design flaws and structural damage to the 40-year-old building’s foundation. The 3-year-old report, dating back to October of 2018, recommended $9 million in repairs, but according...
Greenfield, MARecorder

Greenfield Center School buyer plans to create apartments

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Center School building on Montague City Road, which was put up for sale last year, has been sold to a Brooklyn-based architect with preliminary plans to renovate the buildings into market-rate apartments. David Zaccheo — whose brother, Greenfield resident Mark Zaccheo, has completed several successful renovations...
Career Development & Advicemuncievoice.com

How to Create a Positive Culture for Your Employees

The coronavirus and Covid-19 pandemic has had many impacts on our day-to-day lives. When running a business, the pandemic has seen many of us leave our office spaces and start up remote operations. Many of us have found that team bonds and conversations between staff have slipped with staff working from home. With vaccines being rolled out worldwide, more and more of us are planning a return to the office, but want to make sure that we can create a good working atmosphere for our staff. This is important for staff well-being, staff retention, and simply making your workspace a nice place. Here are a few things you can do to help with this!
Income TaxSioux City Journal

37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

Will you have to pay state taxes on your Social Security benefits? It depends on where you live and how much you earn. The good news is, if you live in the majority of U.S. states you will not have to worry about what the local tax rules are or if your income renders your benefits taxable. That's because Social Security is always free of state taxes in these 37 places.
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

Credit card race, age, gender and income statistics

Race, gender and age all play a role in how much credit we’re able to access and whether we’re able to use that credit to the greatest advantage. CreditCards.com has compiled statistics on demographic trends in the credit world. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting...
Personal Financethenewera-online.com

What to know about the latest child tax credit?

The American Rescue Plan Act enacted in March authorized the expanded Child Tax Credit. Part of this expansion is the 2021 tax credit to families by sending them direct payments rather than having them wait until they prepare their 2021 taxes in 2022. Eligibility is based on 2019 or 2020 tax return information, depending on when someone filed.
Personal FinanceNBC Connecticut

It Isn't Too Late for Millennials to Build Wealth. What to Do If You're Starting Now

The eldest millennials are now approaching 40 and have experienced a few major setbacks that have kept them from building wealth in their adult lives. First, they were hit by 2008 recession — at the time, the worst economic downturn the U.S. had seen since the Great Depression — just as they were entering the workforce. Then, just over a decade later, the coronavirus pandemic and new record-breaking recession hit, which left millions unemployed.
KidsHerald & Review

4 Benefits of Opening a Roth IRA for Your Kids

Opening a Roth IRA (individual retirement account) for a child isn't typically on a list of priorities, but it's something to consider if you want to give your child a leg up. Any adult can open an account for a child and contribute after-tax dollars if the child has earned income from a job or other work. The real benefits start to kick in when you invest the contributions in assets that can supersize your child's portfolio over time. All the contributions made during your child's lifetime can lead to a tax-free windfall during retirement.
RelationshipsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

What’s the best way to split my estate for my kids?

Q. I have a house and $300,000 in an IRA. My youngest son is taking care of me and he will get my house, but he is disabled and will need money to live on. My other son is successful and has five children. I’d like to give them some of my stock. My youngest son has no pension plan or IRA. I wanted to give him my 300 shares of Microsoft worth about $72,000 to set up a retirement account. I know I can’t transfer the stock to an IRA and I would have to sell it. What’s the best way to proceed and should I gift it all?
Economymoneycrashers.com

How Much to Put Into College Savings Accounts – Amounts by Age

The average cost of private college tuition was a staggering $35,087 for the 2020-21 school year, according to U.S. News & World Report. That’s nearly the median annual full-time income of $35,977. What’s more, those costs only include direct tuition and fees. They say nothing of textbooks, room and board,...
Income Taxrockydailynews.com

How To Opt Out Of Advance Monthly Payments – CBS Denver

(CBS Philadelphia) — On July 15, most parents will start receiving advance Child Tax Credit payments of up to $300 per child. The monthly payments will last through the end of 2021. The amount of each parent’s total payment depends on their annual income, the number of children and the ages of those children. And, in total, they may add up to more than any of the first three stimulus checks. What if a parent wants to opt out of these advance payments in favor of a one-time payment?

