Gone Are The Face Masks and Back Are The Fireworks at Walt Disney World - When Are You Going?

themeparktourist.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the announcement came two weeks ago that face masks are no longer required in most areas of the theme parks and resort for fully vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World, I am still trying to absorb this revelation. Having thought that masks would be here to stay until the end of 2021 it certainly couldn't have been more welcome news for those guests against mask wearing and hoping to head to the parks this Summer.

