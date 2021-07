The weekend is upon us! That means it’s time for some fun, so we gathered up a sampling of family-friendly events happening in our area. Check ’em out!. The Summit Playhouse (10 New England Avenue, Summit) will present Dear Edwina Jr. this weekend. Performances will be held on Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Join the adventures of the sometimes bossy but lovable advice-giver-extraordinaire, Edwina Spoonapple, as she directs the neighborhood kids in her latest edition of her weekly, “Advice-a-Palooza.” Tickets are $15 each. Seating will be assigned by the venue to maintain some social distance.