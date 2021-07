With the immense hype that was built up around the launch of CD Projekt Red’s latest action-RPG title Cyberpunk 2077, it was inevitable that there was going to be some fans disappointed with the end result. However, the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was a disaster the likes of which we haven’t seen before from a highly-anticipated AAA title – The game was plagued with countless bugs on launch, from game-breaking errors to hilarious but harmless visual glitches. The game was almost unplayable on the last-generation consoles it was initially intended to launch on exclusively before the heavy delays, leading to a huge amount of refund requests and to the game being removed from the PlayStation Store for a time. Now, though, it seems that CD Projekt Red are happy that the patches and updates released for the game over the past few months have left Cyberpunk 2077 in a finished state.