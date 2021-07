Microsoft released the first build of Windows 11 on Monday. Here’s how to get it and try it out for yourself. You’ll need two things: first, a PC that meets the minimum hardware specifications of Windows 11. Second, you’ll need to join the Windows Insider program so that your PC can receive the first beta or Windows Insider builds of Windows 11. While it’s possible that Microsoft will release a standalone .ISO file of Windows 11, those plans hadn’t been finalized as of Friday, when we asked.