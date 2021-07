The European Union is to propose a new body with the remit to crackdown on the use of digital currency for money laundering, according to reports. Documents published by the EU show plans are already at a developed stage for the body, which would seek to enforce new rules on the transparency of digital currency asset transfers, Reuters reported. It comes as the bloc comes under increasing pressure to step up action against dirty money, and the use of digital currencies for disguising criminal behavior in the region.