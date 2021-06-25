Jeremy Sudbury named newest director of track, cross country squads
Iowa State track and field and cross country Assistant Coach Jeremy Sudbury had his position upgraded Friday, as he was named the Cyclones' newest director of track and field and cross country. Sudbury's hiring comes after former Director Martin Smith was released by the university's athletic department after Smith served in that position for eight years. Sudbury was previously named to the position with interim status.www.iowastatedaily.com