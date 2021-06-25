Cancel
The Launch of the Partnership for American Democracy

By The Fulcrum
thefulcrum.us
 16 days ago

We're launching the Partnership for American Democracy, a collective impact initiative bringing greater attention and resources to the renewal of American democracy. We have five years before the 250th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence, over which time we'll make progress to prove to the world that the American system of self-government can once again solve problems at scale. Join us for the event that will launch it all, and hear from the change-makers driving forward the next chapter of America's future.

thefulcrum.us
