The Feather River College Board of Trustees will appoint a new member next week, but first the board will interview the three individuals who have expressed an interest in succeeding Trent Saxton, who represented the eastern end of Plumas County. The trustees could have appointed one of the applicants, but instead will interview them during a special meeting to be held Thursday, July 15, at 1 p.m. in the college library. The interviews will be held in open session since it is an elected position.