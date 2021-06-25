Cancel
Public Health

E-cigarettes as effective as nicotine replacement therapy for smoking cessation, says draft guidance

pharmaceutical-journal.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthcare professionals, including pharmacists, should offer advice on e-cigarettes as a strategy for smoking cessation, according to draft guidelines produced by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and Public Health England. The draft guidelines, which went out for public consultation on 25 June 2021, state that evidence...

pharmaceutical-journal.com
HealthMedicalXpress

E-cigarettes more helpful than nicotine replacement treatments for dependent smokers

E-cigarettes are more effective than nicotine replacement treatments in achieving long term smoking reduction and cessation, according to the results of a clinical trial by Queen Mary University of London. Some 80 percent of smokers receiving intensive treatment continue to smoke after a year. Smokers could benefit from approaches that...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Cytisine Not Noninferior to Varenicline for Smoking Cessation

THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Cytisine treatment fails to demonstrate noninferiority to varenicline treatment for smoking cessation, according to a study published in the July 6 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Ryan J. Courtney, Ph.D., from the University of New South Wales in Sydney,...
Americaskhn.org

Menthol Cigarettes Linked To Greater Difficulty In Quitting Smoking

A new study finds that people who smoke menthol cigarettes are less likely to have success when it comes to quitting the habit. A separate report notes Americans drank a lot more alcohol during the pandemic. A new study published Tuesday finds that smoking menthol cigarettes versus unflavored cigarettes is...
CancerNIH Director's Blog

Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) and Alternative Nicotine and Tobacco Delivery Systems: Basic Mechanisms of Health Effects

PA-18-592 - Research Supplements to Promote Re-Entry into Biomedical and Behavioral Research Careers (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed) PAR-20-052 - NCI Small Grants Program for Cancer Research for Years 2020, 2021, and 2022 (NCI Omnibus R03 Clinical Trial Optional) PA-20-146 - NIDA Small Research Grant Program (R03 Clinical...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

North Carolina Settlement Shows Why FDA Must Reject Juul's Application To Continue Selling Menthol-Flavored And High-Nicotine E-Cigarettes

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The settlement of North Carolina's lawsuit against Juul announced today underscores Juul's culpability in causing the epidemic of youth e-cigarette use and addiction in the United States and the responsibility of the FDA to deny Juul's application to continue selling products that put our kids at risk. This settlement highlights the role that Juul's flavored products, including menthol-flavored products, and its high-nicotine products played in creating and now sustaining the youth e-cigarette epidemic.
Chicago, ILHerald & Review

Watch now: Dental care. Marriage therapy. Smoking cessation. What's included in expanded Medicaid plan Pritzker just signed

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois residents who have health coverage through Medicaid now have access to more services including mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment, smoking cessation and dental services. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 2294, which passed unanimously out of both chambers during the spring legislative session. “This...
Healthnewsbrig.com

To quit smoking, vapes are better than nicotine patches, gum

As health experts continue to scrutinize the viability of e-cigarettes as a safe approach to smoking cessation, a new study funded by top cancer researchers in the UK has determined that vaping can be “more effective” than patches, gum and other nicotine replacement products for quitting. That’s good news for...
Meigs County, OHGallipolis Daily Tribune

Meigs Health Matters… Vaping, e-cigarettes and the youth epidemic

E-cigarettes are a type of electronic nicotine delivery system. Their appearance can vary from resembling a conventional cigarette to a USB flash drive. Vapes, vaporizers, vape pens, hookah pens, electronic cigarettes (e-cigs), and e-pipes are some of the many terms used to describe these devices. They use a nicotine liquid often called e-liquid or e-juice, which is often sweet or candy flavored, to deliver nicotine to the body. To vape is to inhale vapor created from a liquid heated up inside a device. The devices rely on batteries to power heating elements made of various materials that aerosolize the liquid. While they were developed as a means to help smokers quit, they have rapidly become the new means of nicotine addiction, especially among young people.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Effects of menthol use and transitions in use on short-term and long-term cessation from cigarettes among US smokers

Tob Control. 2021 Jul 6:tobaccocontrol-2021-056596. doi: 10.1136/tobaccocontrol-2021-056596. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To estimate the effect of menthol use and transitions in use (switching to or from menthol) on short-term and long-term cessation from cigarette smoking and whether this differed across demographic groups (age, sex, race). METHODS: We compared the...
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Shellie Villarreal: Officials’ efforts to cap nicotine levels in Utah will send tobacco users back to cigarettes

Like those who enjoy their caffeine first thing in the morning, for a pick-me-up in the afternoon or after a good meal, I enjoy nicotine. For years, I got my nicotine fix from traditional cigarettes. At one point, I was up to a pack a day. But, now, I’ve quit. It took me a while, but I was able to kick a habit that kills thousands of Americans each year. I applaud people who can quit cold turkey. I don’t know any of these people, but I assume they’re out there because plenty of lawmakers think it’s something all smokers should be able to do – to just quit.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Industrykentlive.news

New rare side effect added to official list for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

A new side effect has been listed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by a top UK medicines watchdog. Heart inflammation has been linked to the two jabs, as several cases have been reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated its safety information for both jabs...

