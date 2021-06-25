Cancel
Mary Linton, former professor of biology, dies at 66

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Linton, former professor of biology from 1989-2002, died June 13, 2021 in Bay City, Michigan. She was 66 years old. Linton was born on July 23, 1954 and grew up on a farm near Midland, Michigan, where she graduated from Bullock Creek High School. Linton went on to obtain a bachelor’s of science degree at Michigan State University in 1975, a master’s degree in biology at Michigan Technological University in 1982, and a Ph.D. at the University of Kentucky in 1995.

