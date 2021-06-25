30 Years Ago: Bonnie Raitt Builds on Her Comeback With ‘Luck of the Draw’

Two culturally significant films from 1961 celebrate their 60th birthdays with new incarnations in 2021. West Side Story is an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway stage production, which itself is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Maria (Natalie Wood) and Tony (Richard Beymer) are two star-crossed lovers on opposing sides in the feud between New York City gangs the Sharks and the Jets. Unforgettable tunes by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim include “America,” “Maria,” “I Feel Pretty,” “Somewhere” and “Tonight.” The film cleaned house at the Academy Awards, winning 10 Oscars including Best Picture (Robert Wise), Best Supporting Actress (Rita Moreno), Best Supporting Actor (George Chakiris) and Best Director (Wise shared the award with Jerome Robbins). Director Steven Spielberg is behind an updated version of West Side Story, starring Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) and YouTuber Rachel Zegler, which will be released in December.