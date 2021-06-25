Cancel
30 Years Ago: Bonnie Raitt Builds on Her Comeback With ‘Luck of the Draw’

By Nick DeRiso
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It wasn't unreasonable to wonder how Bonnie Raitt could follow up her long-awaited breakthrough on 1989's Nick of Time. Even Bonnie Raitt wondered. So, rather than heading to a gala ceremony where she'd win a slew of Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Raitt slipped away to work on material that would form a foundation for Luck of the Draw.

mega993online.com
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

